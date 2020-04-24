The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as affirmed a lower court's denial of an Illumina (ILMN -1.9% ) motion to block sales of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.7% ) unit Ariosa Diagnostics' Harmony prenatal DNA test. It was was not a total win for Roche, though, since the court also affirmed the denial of a motion from Ariosa to find that the disputed patents were not infringed and were invalid.

The court also found that the district court "did not abuse its discretion in denying Illumina's motion for a permanent injunction."

It sued Roche in May 2018.

Illumina prevailed in the companies' dispute in the UK.