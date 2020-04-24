"We are at the point in the cycle when Hotel REITs should begin to outperform," says analyst James Sullivan.
Sullivan is modeling a slow recovery in demand beginning in Q4 and strengthening over the following two years. His research shows hotel REITs typically underperforming into the bottom (which they certainly have), giving them to most room to gain in the subsequent bull market.
He upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB +1.2%) and Host Hotels (HST +1.3%) to Buy from Neutral. Both have $16 price targets, or 50%-60% upside.