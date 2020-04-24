Liberty Media's asset reallocation has led to some speculation about a potential recombination of some businesses - notably Live Nation (LYV -3.1% ) and Sirius XM (SIRI -0.5% ).

That's unlikely, though, Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan writes. Management is more motivated to enhance synergies (like streaming Live Nation concerts on SiriusXM and Pandora), but the businesses are quite different: Sirius XM has high margins for its predictable satellite business, while Live Nation is in a more fluid situation in dealing with talent, and in a low-margin business.

Liberty shifted the attribution of its interest in Live Nation among tracking stocks on the Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA -1.4% ), among other moves designed to better focus its tracking stock groups.

Live Nation has dropped to a session low of $38.17.