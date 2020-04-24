As part of a cash and carry format diversification, US Foods Holding (USFD +9.1% ) closes on the $970M acquisition of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores.

The transaction excludes the Smart & Final retail grocery business, which was previously separated from Smart Foodservice.

Smart Foodservice will operate as a separate operating unit within US Foods, with minimal integration required.

US Foods expects to achieve approximately $20M in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of 2023, primarily through purchasing efficiencies and expansion of private brand products.

Source: Press Release