Halliburton (HAL +0.4% ) says it is shutting down primary operations in Venezuela to comply with U.S. sanctions against the country.

"It is unlikely that we will be able to remove our assets that remain in Venezuela and those assets may be expropriated," the company says in its 10-Q filing.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said it would no longer allow Chevron - the U.S. oil company with the biggest presence in Venezuela - to drill wells, sell and buy crude oil or oil products or transport them.