ORIX's (IX -1.5% ) subsidiary ORIX USA to sell Mariner to Curtis Arledge, Mariner Chairman and CEO, William Michaelcheck, Mariner Founder, Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer and other senior members of the firm

The transaction will enable ORIX USA to consolidate its investment capital and asset management strategy in the US, with a focus on alternative assets.

As part of the transaction, ORIX USA will retain Mariner's leveraged credit business,

Mariner will continue to manage all of its other investment strategies. After closing, the Mariner business will be 100% employee-owned and continue to operate under the Mariner name.