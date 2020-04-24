Fang Holdings (SFUN +1.8% ) saw revenues slip by double digits, amid a drop in market demand and paying customers, and a swing to an operating loss in its fiscal Q4 earnings.

Overall revenues fell 26.7% to $49.3M, led by a heavy drop in its biggest segment of marketing services.

With higher expenses, the company swung to an operating loss of $21M, vs. a year-ago income of $21.1M.

Net loss actually narrowed slightly (to $26.2M from $29.4M) due to an income tax benefit vs. a year-ago expense of $23.7M.

Revenue breakout: Marketing services, $18.9M (down 35%); Listing services, $12.7M (down 25.3%); Leads generation, $14.4M (up 16.2%); Financial services, $1.4M (down 69.2%).

