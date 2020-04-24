Faced with unprecedented demand for credit lines and corporate loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. investment banks are focusing on corporate lending at home, allowing BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF +5.0% ) and other European lenders to grab market share, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America (BAC -0.1% ) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.4% ) are being more cautious about lending in Europe, seven people told Reuters.

Morgan Stanley (MS +0.1% ), Citigroup (C -1.1% ), and Goldman Sachs (GS -0.1% ) are also less likely to lend in Europe as they worry about potential loan defaults in coming months.

BofA turned down requests from U.K.'s Informa in March to underwrite a new GBP 750M ($926.5M) credit line.

They're not completely pulling back from Europe, but they are being pickier. Goldman and Citi underwrote a EUR 3.5B credit facility for Fiat Chrysler last month.

Some U.S. banks are also turning to other forms of financing, including issuing bonds or providing bridge capital or bilateral loans to spread their risk in Europe.

Other European banks that have moved in to fill the credit gap include Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF), Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF -0.8% ), Banco Santander (SAN -2.4% ), and UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF -7.5% ), according to Refinitiv data.

