USA Compression Partners (USAC -8.7% ) falls sharply after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $12 price target, cut from $17, citing the difficult commodity price environment and steep U.S. production declines.

The contract compression subsector has benefited from tight utilization and improving pricing, but given the current environment, JPM analyst Jeremy Tonet now prefers midstream names with downstream and end-market exposure vs. upstream and wellhead exposure.

With a large E&P customer base, shorter duration contracts and the majority of operating exposure levered to liquids-rich basins, Tonet thinks USAC possesses notable contract renegotiating risks in the near-term given significant customer distress.

USAC's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.