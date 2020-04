American Rebel Holdings (OTCQB:AREB -4.4% ) announced 4Q19 revenue guidance of $200K to $225K (+21% to 36% Q/Q).

1Q20 revenue is expected to be in the range of $340K to $365K (+106% to 121% Q/Q).

"Customers have an emotional connection to our brand and we're selling more safes than we can produce," said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. "They want to be a part of our patriotic family and they've coined our safes as the safe with an attitude. We're adding more dealers to our dealer network every day."