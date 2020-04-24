Bassett Furniture resumes production next week
Apr. 24, 2020 12:04 PM ETBassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)BSETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET +0.2%) will resume production at a limited capacity to work through its existing backlog and to be in a position to service expected demand as the economy begins to reopen for business.
- The company also announced the reopening of 20 of the 66 company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores this weekend, retail distribution centers reopened and are making home deliveries and additional stores are expected to reopen in the coming weeks when permitted based on applicable state and local guidelines for COVID-19.