FCC challenges four Chinese telecoms with show-cause

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he has the FCC looking into four companies providing U.S. telecom services it says are controlled by the Chinese government.

The agency issued a show-cause order against China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks, and ComNet, demanding an explanation of why the FCC shouldn't revoke their authorizations.

Foreign entities providing telecommunications services—or seeking to provide services—in the United States must not pose a risk to our national security," Pai says, adding the order reflects "deep concern" about the companies' "vulnerability to the exploitation, influence, and control of the Chinese Communist Party.

China Telecom Americas is a subsidiary of China Telecom (CHA +2.4% ); China Unicom Americas is a unit of China Unicom (CHU +0.6% ).

The FCC says action today builds on last year's rejection of China Mobile USA's (CHL +0.3% ) application to provide international telecom services between the U.S. and foreign destinations.

The companies have 30 days to provide a detailed response to allegations.