Portland General Electric (POR -6.3% ) plummets to a one-month low after reporting mostly in-line Q1 results but reducing its full-year earnings guidance due to the deteriorating economic outlook and the coronavirus.

The company now expects FY 20202 EPS of $2.20-$2.50, down from its previous outlook of $2.50-$2.65 and below analyst consensus estimate $2.56.

Portland says the revised outlook includes a 1%-2% decrease in annual retail deliveries (weather-adjusted) and reflects management actions to reduce operating and maintenance and capital spending.

The company says its long-term earnings growth forecast remains at 4%-6%.