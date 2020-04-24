IDEX (IEX -0.8% ) Q1 orders were down 2% Y/Y to $644.9M, and sales were $594.46M (-4.5% Y/Y); and backlog increased by $50M.

Sales by segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies $226.9M (-6% Y/Y); Health & Science Technologies $224.1M (-1% Y/Y); and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products $144.3M (-8% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 13 bps to 45.8%; and operating margin declined by 21 bps to 23.5%.

EBITDA was $158.37M (-4.9% Y/Y) and margin declined by 13 bps to 26.6%.

Cash from operations of $84.8M led to free cash flow of $72M (-5% Y/Y) for the quarter.

During the quarter company repurchased 867k shares for $108.9M at an average price of $125.64.

Company anticipates that sales will be down 15% to 25% in 2Q20.

IDEX has withdrawn all prior financial guidance and suspended all future financial guidance, citing the uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

