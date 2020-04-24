World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 15.1% , and reached its highest point since February, after its Q1 earnings report showed the company holding up in a quarter hit by pandemic toward the end.

The company's showing a pivot toward dealing with the "new normal," Loop Capital says, pointing out aggressive cost cuts to go along with the company's 60% revenue gain. “What wrestling will look like when we emerge from this crisis is unclear, but we are confident that it will be in strong demand and WWE will be the dominant player," analyst Alan Gould says - though he still finds the stock expensive compared to peers.

Meanwhile Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $50 from $45 (now implying 12% upside); compared to media and sports equities, "WWE’s broadcast rights and net cash balance sheet offer greater stability and lower risk," Benjamin Swinburne says.

