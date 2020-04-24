Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) expects it will operate 100 fewer aircraft with 10k fewer staff after the coronavirus crisis ends.

The company had previously indicated that its 140k employees would shrink by 7k and that the 760-strong fleet would decline by around 80.

The airline aims to finalise a state aid rescue package worth up to €10B next week.

“We will probably regain our footing in 2023. Then the Lufthansa Group will be a different company,” Spohr told workers, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.