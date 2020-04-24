Disney (DIS -1.3% ) TV networks scored yesterday, serving a virtual NFL Draft to a sports-starved country and building heavily on last year's ratings.

Early numbers show ABC averaging 6.14M viewers (a 1.6 rating among 18-49) for draft coverage. That's up 26% overall vs. the same figures last year, and up 33% in the 18-49 demographic.

Ratings from ESPN and NFL Network are yet to come. The three networks together averaged 11.1M viewers last year.

The 1.6 demographic rating easily outpaced rivals: CBS and NBC tied for second with 0.6 ratings.