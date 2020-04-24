Spirit AeroSystems' (SPR -6.4% ) adoption of a shareholder rights plan is not surprising amid a crisis for a company in a long-cycle industry making long-term investments, Citi analyst Jonathan Raviv says, adding that the move appears to be proactive as the company positions to get through approaching production cuts and slower ramps.

Spirit said yesterday its board adopted a limited duration stockholder rights agreement, citing a lower stock price and current market environment.

Spirit could sport free cash flow of more than $600M, or $5-$6/share, in a "normalized" aerospace environment, "but how much we pay for that cash flow depends on timing, such that the near-term stock call devolves into an almost impossible liquidity debate around how much SPR needs and where it gets it," Raviv writes.