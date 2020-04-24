In a post-earnings evaluation, Union Gaming analyst John DeCree thinks investors should be opportunistic buyers of Las Vegas Sands (LVS -5.7% ) below $50.

"Although we have taken a more neutral view on Macau at this point, we do continue to recommend the shares of LVS. We do prefer shares of LVS over Sands China given the company's domestic liquidity position and contribution from Marina Bay Sands," he updates.

DeCree notes Singapore could recover more quickly than Macau adding to the attraction of Buy-rated LVS. "Downside protection with long-term upside," he calls the current risk-reward profile on shares.