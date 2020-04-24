Stocks perk up in midday trading

Stocks pull up as investors assess the latest batch of earnings that lack guidance for the year and consider the implications of early efforts to re-open the economy.
In addition, President Trump signs a $484B coronavirus package into law.
The Nasdaq gains 0.7%, the S&P 500 rises 0.5%, and the Dow edges up 0.2%.
10-year Treasury yield slips less than a basis point to 0.60%.
Crude oil rises 1.9% to $16.82 per barrel; gold declines 0.7% to $1,733.90 per ounce.
U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at a lofty 100.43.
By S&P industry sector, information technology (+0.8%) and health care (+0.5%) make the strongest gains, while energy (-0.9%), communication services (-0.7%), and utilities (-0.7%) fall the most.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 falls 1.1%, ending the week down 1.2%; the FTSE 100 slides 1.3%, losing 0.6% for the week; and the DAX dips 1.6%, ending the week down 2.7%.