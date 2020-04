Montage Resources (MR -3.3% ) says that Q1 preliminary net production of ~611 MMcfe/day, exceeded the company's production guidance range of 585-600 MMcfe/day

Increased its 2020 natural gas hedges and now has ~65% of its projected natural gas production in 2020 hedged with an average floor price of approx. $2.62 per MMbtu.

Increased its 2021 natural gas hedges and now has an average of ~175,000 MMbtu per day of natural gas production with an average floor price of approx. $2.48 per MMbtu.