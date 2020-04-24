Terex (TEX -5.2% ) tips to a one-month low after Credit Suisse downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $12 price target, trimmed from $20, after the company suspended its dividend and cut 2020 capital spending plans by 35%.

Analyst Jamie Cook thinks the profitability of Terex's Access Equipment business could be under significant pressure for longer, thus delaying the margin improvement story for the medium term, given the economic uncertainty.

Cook also is concerned about risk to Materials Processing margins, which have been a more consistent earnings generator.

TEX's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.