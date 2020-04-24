The beer industry is still sitting on roughly 10M gallons of unused beer left in venues during March and even more stuck at distributors' warehouses or in transit, reports The Wall Street Journal's Saabira Chaudhuri.

The staling beer could cost the beer industry as much as $1B and getting rid of it isn't as easy as it sounds.

"Dumping the unused ale en masse isn’t an option. Environmental regulations say large volumes of beer shouldn’t be poured down drains or into rivers because it can disturb the pH balance, reduce oxygen in the water and produce undesirable bacteria. Before this though, brewers or distributors must access tens of thousands of locked-down venues, lift the heavy kegs out of cellars and safely balance trucks that may be carrying a mix of full and empty barrels," notes Chaudhuri.

Creative solutions being implemented include sending expired beer to craft distillers to turn into hand sanitizer and packaging more new beer in cans instead of kegs. Without a COVID-19 vaccine imminent, there is also the question of how to plot for future production.

