Susquehanna calls Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +3.2% ) attractive on its view it could be the "last man standing" in sporting goods retail and lap up market share.

"DKS is positioned to emerge from the crisis in a position of strength and as the sole surviving major sporting goods retailer. Many competitors are on the ropes and lack the liquidity and balance sheet strength to weather the crisis. Recent actions to shore-up liquidity and reduce cash burn provide DKS the wherewithal to outlast competitors," writes analyst Sam Poser.

Susquehanna boosts its price target on Positive-rated DKS to $31 from $28, which is 7.2X the EPS estimate.