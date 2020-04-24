With many consumers subject to stay-at-home orders by state officials to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Discover Financial (DFS +2.2% ) CEO Roger Hochschild points to exactly what they're not spending on — gas and travel.

"Discretionary spend is down 33% driven by the travel category, which although only 8% of cardholder spending is down 99%, and by retail, which is down 11%," he said during Discover's Q1 earnings call.

On the non-discretionary side, increased spending on groceries was more than offset by a 60% cut in petroleum purchases, he said.

"It shouldn't be surprising, but still we gasped at this conference-call quote from the CEO of Discovery Financial," Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy, Christopher Harvey, wrote in a note.

It may be awhile before cardholders start spending again, Rothschild said. "As long as stay at home orders remain in place and many businesses remained closed, we expect the weak sales volume trend to continue and future trends will depend upon the pace of the recovery."