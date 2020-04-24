Dish Network (DISH +0.7% ), lately making moves to progress on its mandate to build a fourth national wireless carrier, has confirmed its intent to go forward with a purchase of about 9.3M prepaid customers in Sprint's Boost brand.

It will make Dish an MVNO of T-Mobile, for now - the nation's second-largest MVNO, behind only America Movil's (NYSE:AMX) TracFone.

Otherwise, Dish is staying mum about its broader plans or whether the COVID-19 pandemic would affect funding, LightReading notes, punting such concerns to its upcoming earnings conference call.

Dish needs to close the Boost deal no later than a month after the T-Mobile/Sprint deal closed (that was April 1) or no more than 15 days after T-Mobile enables Dish to provision customers to the network, which it's required to do within 90 days of merger closing.

That means the Boost closing could go into Q3 but is still likely for Q2, New Street Research says.