A key U.S. governmental trial for Gilead's (GILD +1.8% ) remdesivir, could report results as early as mid-May, lead researcher Dr. Andre Kalil tells Reuters.

Preliminary findings could come even sooner for the randomized trial, which was launched in February by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Enrollment in the trial closed Sunday and exceeded its goal of 400-500 patients. The trial is designed to show whether the antiviral can improve outcomes like hospitalization length and survival for patients with a range of COVID-19 severity.

Doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital say they've treated 41 mostly severely ill COIVD-19 patients since March 23 - none have died and half have returned home.

Related: Yesterday, the WHO mistakenly posted draft documents of a Chinese study that showed remdesivir failed to improve patients' conditions. Gilead countered that the study was underpowered for efficience since it was terminated early for low enrollment.