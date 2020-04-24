Formula One Group (FWONK -1.8% ) is seeing analyst positivity today in the wake of Liberty Media's asset reattribution.

JPMorgan has reiterated its Overweight rating, saying the move not only provides liquidity but creates a pure play on Formula One racing - though the outlook for this year's race season is still unclear, it notes.

It has a $44 price target, implying 63% upside.

B. Riley FBR also reiterated its Buy rating, and has a $39 price target. The asset moves "de-risk" a potential lost season for this year, the firm says, in part by addressing liquidity concerns.

It also reduces a "complexity discount" and removes the overhang of the cash convertible.