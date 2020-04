Developing ...

USO was down 2.45% at time of halt three minutes ago.

June WTI crude oil (CL:COM) is up 4% to $17.16 per barrel.

Updated at 2:15 PM ET: The fund has updated how much of its portfolio may be invested in contracts other than the lead month. Now its 20% in the June NYMEX and ICE contracts, 40% in July, 20% in August, and 20% in September. The big change is September - up to 20% from 10% previously (and June taken to 40% from 50%).