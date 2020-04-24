Boeing's (BA -5.4% ) deal to buy the civil jetmaking arm of Brazil’s Embraer (ERJ -11% ) has hit a roadblock over implementation, threatening its collapse barring a last-minute breakthrough, Reuters reports.

The companies have been in talks to assess whether various contractual conditions have been met, including the way a new venture 80%-owned by Boeing would be set up and funded, and have until midnight tonight to resolve the issue.

Boeing is said to remain committed to the deal and that it would be complex to reverse the carve-out of Embraer's commercial arm, which makes the E2 series of regional jets competing with the Airbus A220.