Zoom Video (ZM -1.1% ) shares have gone negative, and Facebook (FB +1.4% ) hits a session high after it unveils a group video chat feature.

Messenger Rooms will support free video calling for up to 50 people.

Regular Messenger video calls are limited to eight people.

The new Messenger Rooms feature will ramp up as the 50-person limit won't be immediately available, but the calls will have no time limit.

Zoom by contrast allows up to 100 people to video chat for free, but with a 40-minute time limit.

Meanwhile, Facebook will also double WhatsApp's video call limit to eight people from four people. And it's adding video calling to Facebook Dating, to enable virtual dates there.