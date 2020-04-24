Amid the pandemic pressure in the travel industry, Moody's drops its corporate family rating on Hertz Global (HTZ -5.6% ) to Caa3 from B3 and assigns a Negative outlook.

The ratings agency says the revised rating and reduced outlook reflect the better-than-even likelihood that the company will face a cash and liquidity shortfall, potentially as soon as during Q2..

"Moody's expects that demand and pricing in the 40 million-unit US used car market will begin to recover sometime during the late summer. Nevertheless, Hertz's liquidity position is unlikely to bridge the gap until that recovery occurs. Hertz entered this period of stress having made considerable progress strengthening its operational and financial position, although the gap with key peers has not been fully closed. Hertz's rating could be downgraded again if the company is unable to raise additional liquidity."