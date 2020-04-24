The latest big-budget movie delay comes from Paramount Pictures (VIAC +0.8% , VIACA +1.9% ), which is reshuffling its release calendar in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushes back a pair of Mission: Impossible tentpoles.

Mission: Impossible VII will be delayed by four months - moving to Nov. 19, 2021, from an original plan for July 23, 2021. That July 23 open will now be taken by The Tomorrow War, originally set to open in December.

And Mission: Impossible VIII will move to Nov. 4, 2022 rather than Aug. 5, 2022.

Spell, originally set for Aug. 28 of this year, has been pulled from the calendar entirely for now. Paw Patrol will now come out Aug. 20, 2021.

And Dungeons & Dragons will move to May 27, 2022, from an original plan for Nov. 19, 2021.