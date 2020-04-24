Citigroup downgrades two top oil refiners, seeing short-term harm from the disruption created by the coronavirus and warning it is too optimistic to assume a return to full economic activity by late Q2 or early Q3.

The firm cuts Marathon Petroleum (MPC +1.3% ) to Neutral from Buy and a $26 price target, slashed from $74, "not a call on intrinsic value, but rather a cooling off in our 12-months' out view."

PBF Energy (PBF -1.2% ) is slashed to Sell from Neutral with a $4 price target, cut from $23, as "integration risks" and a "relatively higher opex structure and stubborn WACC" during an economic slump means there is little room for error in the future.

But Citi reaffirms its Buy rating on Phillips 66 (PSX +2.3% ) while trimming its price target to $103 from $116, saying the company "has the best chance for non-negative EPS this year and the steepest/fastest earnings recovery ramp in 2021, yet trades at a sizable discount."