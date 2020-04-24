Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA -6.9% ) inks an agreement with Rasna Therapeutics to acquire the intellectual property (IP) related to an nanoparticle-based formulation of chemo agent actinomycin D (also known as Dactinomycin).

Under the terms of the deal, Tiziana will pay Rasna $120K upfront plus up to $630K in milestones.

Actinomycin D was originally approved in the U.S. in 1964 as an antibiotic marketed by Merck under the brand name Cosmegen. It interferes with DNA replication which is the basis for its efficacy in certain cancers.