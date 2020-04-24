Starting May 1, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouse workers wanting to stay home due to the coronavirus will need to use their accrued time off or ask for a leave.

The company is extending its double overtime (in the U.S. and Canada) and $2/hour pay increases through May 16.

Workers who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus or are "presumptively positive" receive up to two weeks of paid leave.

Last month, Amazon announced unlimited unpaid time off, which was then extended through April.

Worker protests have ramped up during that time, alleging that Amazon hasn't done enough to protect workers from the coronavirus. A nationwide protest was staged this week.

Amazon's fulfillment network employs more than 250K workers at more than 110 sites in the United States.