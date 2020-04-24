Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) extends its unlimited unpaid time off policy and its double overtime pay for warehouse workers through May 16.

The e-commerce giant first announced the unpaid time off policy last month and then extended it through April.

Amazon says the newest extension is to ensure the health and safety of its employees.

Worker protests have ramped up during that time, alleging that Amazon hasn't done enough to protect workers from the coronavirus. A nationwide protest was staged this week.

Amazon's fulfillment network employs more than 250K workers at more than 110 sites in the United States.