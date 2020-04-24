A Brazilian court injunction last month has raised an obstacle to Bunge's (BG +0.7% ) plan to acquire two soy processing plants from local crusher Imcopa, Reuters reports, citing court filings.

The injunction, which had been unreported, effectively suspends a bankruptcy court auction in which Bunge had bid a combined 50M reais ($9.16M) for the plants.

Both companies have challenged last month's ruling suspending the sale of the plants, which crushed a combined 1M metric tons of soybeans in 2019, according to filings.