Thinly traded Translate Bio (TBIO +20.5% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume on the heels of bullish comments from COVID-19 vaccine collaborator Sanofi (SNY +2.8% ) during its Q1 earnings call that it expects to launch in-human studies in Q4 and, if all goes well, a regulatory nod could happen as early as H2 2021.

The companies are partnering on an mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 under an original 2018 agreement. TBIO has already begun producing multiple mRNA constructs for the project and will use its mRNA platform to design and manufacture a range of candidates. They expect to have the capacity to produce as many as 360M doses by H1 2021 (CEO Paul Hudson stated earlier that the company is aiming to make up to 600M doses next year).