The resignation of Brazil's justice minister has sparked a political crisis as well as a slump in stocks (EWZ -7.9% ) and a slide in the real to yet another record low against the dollar.

Sergio Moro, one of Pres. Bolsonaro's two "super ministers" along with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, quit today and accused Bolsonaro of political interference in law enforcement for firing the federal police chief.

Among individual Brazilian names: EBR -15.2% , SBS -14% , CIG -13.6% , BBD -10.3% , UGP -10.2% , PBR -9.8% , BSBR -9.2% , GGB -9.2% , VIV -8.9% , ITUB -7.4% , SID -6.1% , ABEV -5.9% .

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BZQ, UBR, FBZ