Lear upgraded at Baird on limited risk; Delphi downgraded
Apr. 24, 2020 3:43 PM ETLear Corporation (LEA), DLPHLEA, DLPHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Lear (LEA +4.5%) moves up after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral, citing potential for P-E multiple expansion over the next several years as the industry moves from early cycle to mid-cycle.
- Also, Lear's strong free cash flow and capital structure limit the risk of further declines through the trough of the cycle, Baird analyst David Leiker says.
- Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Delphi Technologies (DLPH +4.6%) to Neutral from Outperform, citing near-term headwinds from the product cycle, the need for up-front investment in new technologies and higher financial risk than other suppliers.
- LEA's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.