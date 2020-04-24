During a press briefing in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump said he would block federal aid for the U.S. Postal Service unless it raises shipping rates for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other online companies.

Key quote: "The Postal Service is a joke. Because they’re handing out packages for Amazon and other internet companies, and every time they bring a package, they lose money on it. The Post Office should raise the price of a package by approximately four times."

The Postal Service says it might not make it past September without help, and Congress has authorized an up to $10B loan from the Treasury Department.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says his team is meeting with post office officials but that "certain criteria for a postal reform program " would be part of any loan.

Trump has been calling for the Postal Service to raise shipment prices since December 2017, often mentioning Amazon by name in his arguments.