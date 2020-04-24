FirstEnergy (FE -1.5% ) foresees little impact from the coronavirus pandemic because most of its revenue comes from residential customers, CFO Steven Strah said on today's earnings conference call.

The utility's transmission business not hurt by changes in electricity demand, and capital spending plans and earnings growth should not be impacted by the recession, Strah said.

Nine of the company's workers have been sickened by the coronavirus and one has died, but operations are running near-normal even with 7K people working remotely, CEO Charles Jones said on the same call.

FirstEnergy trades lower after reporting a decline in Q1 earnings due to eroding demand.