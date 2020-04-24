Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) exercises the accordion feature on its previously announced $375M unsecured term loan facility, bringing total borrowings under the facility to $590M.

The company can boost the amount again, by as much as $535M to more than $1.1B.

The term loan is scheduled to mature April 2021, extendable at Kimco’s option for one year until April 2022.

With more than $900M of cash on the balance sheet and $1.3B available under its unsecured revolving credit facility, Kimco has more than $2.2B of immediate liquidity.

Interest on the term loan borrowings accrues at a spread (currently 1.400%) to LIBOR or, at the company’s option, a spread (currently 0.400%) to the base rate defined in the Credit Agreement, that in each case fluctuates in accordance with changes in Kimco’s senior debt ratings.