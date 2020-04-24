In an update, U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) says patient volumes are down 50% due to COVID-19 disruptions. 72 of its clinicals are closed and 31 will be unlikely to reopen.

Revenue in its industrial injury prevention business is down 80 - 85%.

Cost-cutting initiatives include the furlough or termination of more than 2,150 employees (~40% of its workforce), across-the-board salary reductions of 20 - 25% in the corporate office, including 35 - 40% reductions for executives, a 50% reduction in board member fees, deployment of telehealth services, renegotiation of leases, slower development of new clinics and postponement of potential acquisitions.

On the working capital front, it has ~$100M in cash and has drawn all available funds from its $125M credit line and has received $16.5M from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund and CARES Act.