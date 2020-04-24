Updated viewer figures from last night's virtual NFL Draft show it set an all-time high.

Coverage of the draft's first night on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC (NYSE:DIS) averaged 15.6M viewers, up 37% from last year's first night.

It easily tops a 2014 record of 12.4M viewers (by 26%).

That figure is almost as many as the average for an actual NFL game, perhaps an indication of how hungry for live sports content Americans are during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

It's another nice hit this week for ESPN, which also drew high marks for its debut of The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary on Sunday.