Independence Holding offers to buy back up to 1M shares
Apr. 24, 2020 By: Liz Kiesche
- Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) starts a tender offer to buy up to 1M shares of its common stock at $27.00 per share.
- The maximum number of shares proposed to be purchased in the tender offer represents ~6.8% of the ~14.8M shares of IHC common stock outstanding as of April 24, 2020 and adds up to a gross purchase price of $27M if the maximum number of shares are tendered.
- The tender offer will expire at 5:00 PM ET on May 21, 2020.