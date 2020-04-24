Independence Holding offers to buy back up to 1M shares

  • Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) starts a tender offer to buy up to 1M shares of its common stock at $27.00 per share.
  • The maximum number of shares proposed to be purchased in the tender offer represents ~6.8% of the ~14.8M shares of IHC common stock outstanding as of April 24, 2020 and adds up to a gross purchase price of $27M if the maximum number of shares are tendered. 
  • The tender offer will expire at 5:00 PM ET on May 21, 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.