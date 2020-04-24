Tech rally, virus optimism lift stocks

Stocks wrapped up a negative week on a positive note, as a rally in the tech sector added to optimism from talk of re-opening parts of the U.S. economy.

Dow +1.1% , S&P 500 +1.4% , Nasdaq +1.6% .

Apple ( +2.9% ) was one of the day's biggest gainers on the Dow, as the company and Google announced a beta version of their COVID-19 tracing tool will launch next week.

But the major market indexes finished lower for the week, with the Dow ending -1.9% , the S&P -1.3% and Nasdaq -0.2% .

The information technology sector ( +2.1% ) led today's advance, followed by the materials group ( +1.6% ), while energy ( +0.2% ) lagged even as U.S. crude oil continued to bounce off giant losses from early this week, settling +2.7% to $16.94/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices ended with modest gains, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields down 2 bps to 0.20% and 0.60%, respectively.

On a related note, the Fed will reduce its Treasury purchases to $10B per day next week from $15B per day this week.