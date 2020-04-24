Shareholders of both IberiaBank (NASDAQ:IBKC) and First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) approve the all-stock merger between the two banks.

The two companies expect the transaction to close in Q2 2020.

Under terms of the agreement, holders of IBKC common stock will get 4.5484 shares of FHN stock for each IBKC share.

After the merger, the combined holding company will operate under the First Horizon name and be headquartered in Memphis, TN.

The headquarters of the combined company's regional banking business will be located in New Orleans, LA.