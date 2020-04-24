Moody's Investors Services affirms the government of Israel's A1 ratings and changes the outlook, citing the country's impaired fiscal outlook and weakening fiscal policy effectiveness.

Israel's budget deficit is amplified by the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's said.

Also, the weaker fiscal policy effectiveness is driven in part by Israel's more polarized political environment.

"The affirmation of the A1 ratings reflects Israel's robust medium term growth potential, strong external position and highly credible institutions, which Moody's expects will help its credit profile to withstand the impact of the severe but temporary crisis arising from the coronavirus outbreak," Moody's said.

ETFs: EIS, ITEQ, ISRA, IZRL